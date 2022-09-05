HUNDREDS of people descended upon Clacton seafront for a colourful and vibrant celebration of a Hindu elephant god.

The annual Ganesha Visarjan festival took place on the resort’s West Beach, next to Clacton Pier, on Sunday.

It marked the end of ten days of prayer and celebration of the birth of Ganesh Chaturthi.

During the event offerings were made to the god of wisdom and prosperity and a statue of the elephant god was immersed in the seawater.

The event, which was organised by the Shree Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in London, attracted hundreds of people and guests, who were also treated to free lunches.

Sushila Karia, from the Hindu Cultural and Heritage Centre in Coan Avenue, Clacton, said it was a wonderful occasion for visitors and local people.

“It was one of the best days down on the beach that they’ve ever had for the festival,” she said.

“There were so many people, well in excess of the 500 people in previous years - they were even short of food there were that many people.

“But everybody had a wonderful time.”

Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris also joined the parade.