A CELEBRATED comedy icon has described the two extraordinary journeys which inspired his new show as “a total eye-opener”, ahead of his visit to Colchester.

Sir Michael Palin, best known for being part of Monty Python, is kicking off his new solo tour From North Korea Into Iraq at Charter Hall, in Colchester, on October 1.

The ten-date tour of the country is taking place in support of his new book and Channel 5 documentary Into Iraq as much as it is the show itself.

During the performance the actor and comedian will deliver first-hand accounts of his travels through two countries on the dark side of history.

Using photos and film, Michael will detail his adventures in the time bomb which is the People's Republic of North Korea, and the bruised land of war-torn Iraq.

With the routine he is hoping to change the audience’s feelings and perceptions of the countries while taking guests out of their comfort zone.

Michael said: "We shouldn't forget we share a common humanity with the people of North Korea and Iran.

“In both these tough and difficult countries, we found humour and hope, ambition, expectation, warmth, hospitality and extraordinary resilience.

“These journeys were, for me, a total eye-opener - once we've travelled together, your feelings about these two countries will never be quite the same again."

Tickets start at £34 and can be purchased by visiting colchester-events.co.uk/event/michael-palin.