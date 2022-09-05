FUNDRAISERS are once again being encouraged to pull-on their most garish undergarments and take part in seafront stroll on behalf of a dedicated cancer charity.

The Robin Cancer Trust is hosting its Pants To Cancer Walk between Clacton Pier to Walton Pier on September 25 to help raise awareness of testicular and ovarian cancer.

The event, now in its second year, will start at 10am and see participants tackle either a seven-mile saunter or a 14-mile return trip between the two seaside attractions.

Sponsored by Lifehouse Hotel and Spa and Alpha Group, walkers are asked to proudly don pants, knickers, boxers or bloomers over their clothes.

Dogs are also invited to take part in the challenge, which is wheelchair accessible, and prizes will even be awarded to those with the best decorated undies.

Darren Couchman, Robin Cancer Trust’s community engagement manager, said: "We are so excited our Pants to Cancer Walk is returning to Clacton again.

“Last year was a lot of fun but at the same time it helped us deliver a serious awareness message.

“Both cancers, if caught early, have a really good prognosis and that's why it's vitally important we spread the awareness message to as many people as possible.

“With lots of us wearing our undies over our clothes, I can't think of a better way to grab people's attention.

“This will then allow us to chat to them about the signs and symptoms of these types of cancer.”

Each year roughly 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer, while about 7,500 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Thankfully, if detected early, testicular cancer can be 98 per cent curable, while ovarian cancer can be 90 per cent curable.

“As a testicular cancer survivor myself, I know first-hand how important it is to know the signs and symptoms and what to look out for,” added Darren.

“Knowing this undoubtedly saved my life. So please dig out your best undies and join us on September 25 and help us shout Pants to Cancer.”

To sign-up for the walk, which last year raised £1,900, visit therobincancertrust.org/pantstocancer.

The cost to enter is £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s and all particupants will receive a medal.