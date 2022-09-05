ARMED Forces families and veterans are being invited to a free weekend of fun at Clacton Pier.

The seaside attraction is bringing back the event for the first time since 2019.

There will be free unlimited rides for up to four people on both Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 19, via special family wristbands.

Military vehicles will also line-up at the entrance to the pier with an opportunity for photographs.

Director Billy Ball said the previous two years were missed due to the Covid pandemic, and he is pleased to be able to welcome the Armed Forces back.

“This is just a way for us to show our gratitude for everything they do on our behalf year after year,” he said.

“We definitely missed them in both 2020 and last year and we hope that they will turn out in force again this time.”

The offer is open to all serving members and veterans on production of a valid service ID or a DDS official veterans discount card.

The wristbands will include all rides except the Big Wheel and Go-Karts A similar event was staged for the Emergency Services in June and a total of 1,350 wristbands were handed out to more than 340 families.

The Pier will remain open to other customers throughout the weekend.

This week ‘Kids Eat Free’ returns to Discovery Bay soft play after the school summer holidays. The offer – with each paid entry – runs Monday to Friday in term time.