SHOPPERS will have the chance to win money-off vouchers and sample freshly baked delights on the opening day of Colchester’s ‘controversial’ new supermarket.
Marks and Spencer, at Stane Retail Park, in Stanway, will welcome its first customers from 9am on Wednesday, the day after the closure of its historic High Street store.
The grand unveiling will be commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the company’s longest-serving employee, Sarah, who has worked for M&S for 40 years.
Absolute Radio presenters, in addition to Gazette reporters, will also be broadcasting the launch live from the scene.
Everybody’s favourite confectionary character Percy Pig will also be visiting the store on the opening day before returning later in the week on Saturday.
Golden tickets and hangers will also be handed out to some of the first customers who attend the new supermarket, given them the chance to win discount vouchers.
Free food samples will also be on offer to shoppers while a live DJ, who will perform in-store for five days, will soundtrack the experience.
A spokesman for Marks and Spencer said: “Just a few surprises we have for you on opening day…
“The teams within Foods, Clothing, Home, Beauty and the Cafe are looking forward to seeing you.”
