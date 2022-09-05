MORE than 15,000 Tendring households eligible for a £150 council tax rebate had yet to receive it at the end of July, new figures show.

Earlier this year, the Government announced that every household in council tax bands A to D would receive a £150 rebate, as part of a wider package of support to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

These payments started landing in people's bank accounts in April – but new figures from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show that 15,603 – or 24.1 per cent – of the 64,726 eligible households in Tendring were still waiting as of the end of July.

Payment has generally happened automatically for those who pay their council tax bills by direct debit.

But it could take longer to reach council taxpayers without direct debit arrangements.

Across England, 2.6 million households were still waiting to receive support as of the end of July, out of more than 19 million eligible.

A spokesman of Tendring Council said that as of August 24, the council had 61,069 households in council tax bands A to D and that payment has been made to 50,157.

He added that the Freedom of Information request or any subsequent figure would only be a snapshot in time, and the number of households awaiting a payment was ever-decreasing.

“After an initial tranche of payments made to those with up-to-date direct debits, and since the FoI was made, we have written out to all eligible households to confirm their details to enable us to make payment,” the spokesman added.

“This ensures the money is paid to the correct person and helps to prevent any incorrect payments being made, or fraud.

“It is important to note that although the scheme went live in April we needed to await the full government guidance, reverse processes designed to take, not make, payments, and carry out data checks, before we started fulfilling rebates.”

He added that anyone who does not get in touch to confirm their details will automatically have the rebate added as credit to their council tax account, meaning that no-one will miss out.