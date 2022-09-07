A HEALTH boss says corrections have been made after a senior nurse was struck-off by a hospital trust.

Julie Sandra Harris, who worked at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, rigged an interview process to help someone she knew get a job as a healthcare assistant in January 2019.

Harris had worked in healthcare for 32 years and received a salary in the region of £50,000.

The trust’s deputy chief nurse Anne Rutland said: “We are committed to upholding professional standards across our organisation and all due processes were corrected followed during the investigation and actions relating to this case.”