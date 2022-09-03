A BIKER has died following a crash on the A12 near Marks Tey this morning.

Officers were called at 4.40am to reports of an incident on the northbound carriageway between Junction 25 for Marks Tey and Junction 26 for Stanway.

A silver or grey Volkswagen Golf and a motorbike had been in crash and the rider of the motorbike had died at the scene.

A 26 year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless while unfit through drink, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop at the scene, and drink driving.

He is currently in custody.

The road is still closed northbound at Junction 26.

Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with the family of the rider of the motorbike rider.

“My team are working hard to get them answers about what happened and we are working to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision.

“I need anyone who was driving in the area at around 4.40am, and slightly before, who saw anything to contact us.

“Please check your dash cam to see if you have any footage of what happened or how either vehicle was being driven in the moments leading up to the collision.”

0800 555 111.