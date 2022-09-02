FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a fire which has affected at least one hectare of woodland.

Crews are at Maypole Road, Heybridge where a fire caused a lot of smoke.

Residents have been warned to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews are working hard at the scene of a fire in Maypole Road, Heybridge.

“At least one hectare of woodland has been affected and there is a lot of smoke.

“Please keep your windows and doors closed and avoid the area. We’ll update you when we can.”

The fire is now out, however crews will remain at the scene to continue dampening down the area. 