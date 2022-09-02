Volunteers from Walton and Frinton RNLI were kept busy when their annual fundraising weekend was interrupted by a shout.

Crew and fundraising volunteers were out bright and early on Saturday, August 27, with collecting buckets in both Walton and Frinton.

Following the street collection, the volunteer crew of the all-weather lifeboat barely had time for lunch before the pagers sounded.

They were called just after 3.30pm to investigate reports of a number of people in an inflatable drifting off Frinton beach.

The crew proceeded to the area but found only a gentleman in a kayak who required no assistance.

After making a further check and with the Coastguard satisfied that there were no further people or craft of concern, the lifeboat was stood down.

The following day fundraising volunteers organised a shore-side fun day with games and a HGV driving simulator for visitors to enjoy while the lifeboat crew carried out a rescue demonstration with a simulated fire and mock casualties.

A full commentary kept spectators informed of what was happening.

Roy Openshaw, chairman of Walton and Frinton Fundraising Guild, said: 'I am delighted that we were able to raise a total of £1,223 for Walton and Frinton RNLI over the Bank Holiday weekend with several activities, including an exercise featuring our lifeboat.”