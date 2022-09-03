A BEACH hut has been put on the market for a staggering £80,000 and that is not even the highest price of a hut that has been sold in the area this year.

The Frinton based hut was listed by Boydens Estate Agents on Rightmove and is based on the town’s prestigious Walings, where a hut was sold for £84,000 in March.

Matthew Hayward, branch manager at Boydens said interest in beach huts is still high following a summer of staycations last year, but one key factor has changed things.

He said: “Purchasing wise the interest is still there for buying huts. However, things have slowed down a little during the summer holidays because people are allowed to go abroad now.

Prestigious - A great view of the beach hut selection in the Walings. Picture: Rightmove/Boydens

“We are still selling huts on a weekly and monthly basis, the value of beach huts has slightly fallen but not to a point of concern.

“Renting is the same case, most of our beach huts had a 90% occupancy rate throughout the holidays.”

The £80,000 beach hut is in the section of the Walings that overlooks Frinton Golf Course and it has an excellent view of the seafront.

The hut also comes with a private decking area and is in close proximity to a water tap, beach access and a short walk to the toilets.

Earlier this year Boydens told the Gazette the average price of beach huts in Walton is between £30,000 to £35,000 and as soon as you get back into Frinton it ranges from £40,000 to £60,000 in High Wall and Low Wall along the seafront.

Great view - The hut allows for fantastic viewing of the Frinton seafront. Picture: Rightmove/Boydens

As previously mentioned, huts are still popular but not as much as when everyone was at home.

Matthew added: “I would say for the most part prices have experienced a slight drop but once again, nothing substantial.

“In Walton, prices are beginning to drop into the high £20,000s and along the seafront it’s about £40,000 to £55,000.

“We still have rentals going past the holidays into September so as long as the weather stays sunny everything should be ok.”

For more information on the £80,000 hut visit bit.ly/3CT2MBp.