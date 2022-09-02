A PENSIONER battling prostate cancer has been left with no hot water and has been forced to sleep in an armchair for months following a water leak in his bedroom.

John Davidson, 66, of Hucklesbury Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, was left without hot water due to the leak and a broken boiler, which he says was not repaired properly in March.

His insurers have apologised for delays in fixing the problem.

The former care worker, who moved to the town from London three years ago, said that after initial repair works to his boiler were unsuccessful a second engineer told him an auto shut-off had been triggered due to a leak.

Damage - John's bedroom was left flooded

“I walked into my bedroom that night to go to bed and the water came over the top of my foot,” said John.

“It flooded my whole bedroom, which has been off-limits since March 18.

“I’m still waiting for repairs to be completed.

“My bedroom is a shell at the moment and the insurer has my bed in storage in Kent.

“I haven’t had a shower in six months and have to wash in the basin after boiling a kettle.

“I’m suffering from prostate cancer – it’s a diabolical situation to be in.

Cancer patient - John Davidson

“I just want to sleep in my own bed, but I’m sleeping in a reclining chair in my living room.

“It can be uncomfortable at times, but I try to make the best of it.”

“I’m feeling stiffer at the moment and I’m not able to relax.”

Mr Davidson, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and has had annual operations to remove polyps, added “When I felt tired during the day, I used to lay down on my bed, but now I’m not even able to do that.

“I’ve been told the repairs will now be made as a matter of urgency, but I won’t hold my breath – it’s been almost seven month now.”

Boiler repair company Homeserve, with which Mr Davidson has boiler cover, said it has now completed its part of the job.

Repairs needed - pipes left exposed in John's bedroom

The firm added: “We got it wrong and we are really sorry.

“In Mr Davidson’s case, we have fallen below our usual high standard of customer service in fixing the job as quickly as possible and ensuring Mr Davidson was kept informed throughout.

“As a gesture of goodwill, we will refund Mr Davidson’s excess costs and compensate him for the delays in service he experienced.

“Our engineers visited Mr Davidson a few days ago and the issue is now resolved but it shouldn’t have taken as long as it has and we’re sorry about that.”

Home insurer Ageas also apologised for compounding the delays as Mr Davidson was unable to get through on the telephone to discuss his claim to repair the damage caused by the leak.