A BUSINESS owner hopes Maldon’s high street will thrive after opening a traditional butchers shop in the town.

Smiths of Essex has opened the shop in the former Buntings of Maldon building in the High Street.

Owner Aiden Smith comes from a family of butchers and grew up working at his grandfather's shop in Boreham.

He opened his own shop in 2016 in Brightlingsea High Street and has now expanded to his hometown.

Mayor Andrew Lay cut the ribbon at the grand opening last Thursday and raffle numbers were handed out to customers.

And Aiden hopes the business’ online shop and delivery option will be up and running by October.

The shop has already proved popular within the community, with residents wishing the new firm success across social media.

He said: “We have had a great deal of interest in the shop’s reopening and are looking forward to welcoming both old and new customers through the doors.

“We are a traditional butchers shop and hope that the Maldon community will support us and other small local businesses which keep the high street alive.

“Not only do we stock traditional meat cuts, but we have also developed a range of oven ready products such as stir fry, curries, kebabs, hunters chicken, chicken parmigiana - and that’s just to name a few.

“Our next step is to open our website up to local delivery across the Maldon district and our shop online facility for this will be available from October.”

Staff members at the butchers Eric, Lorna and Pat previously worked at Buntings and have now joined the Smiths team.

The winner of the raffle will be announced on the Smiths Butchers Maldon Facebook page.

Visit smithsbutcher.co.uk.