ESSEX Police has provided a statement after a road was closed due to a collision between three vehicles.
Motorists have been advised to find avoid as the A133 Old Road in Clacton has been closed.
The affected area is between Olivers Road and Old Road and officers are currently at the scene.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are currently on the scene of a serious collision in Clacton.
“Officers were called to Old Road shortly before 12pm following reports of a serious collision involving three vehicles.
“Emergency services including air ambulance are currently in attendance and OId Road remains closed.”
