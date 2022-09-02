A FAMOUS feline who was presumed dead after vets informed his owner he had been fatally struck by a car has been discovered chilling at his favourite beauty spot.

Max the Cat, a three-year-old Bengal, is regularly spotted walking along Brightlingsea beach, cuddling up to visiting day-trippers, and hanging out with locals.

His free-roaming and affectionate nature has seen him amass legion of fans who post sightings of him on his social media page, which has thousands of followers.

In the past, his approachable personality has even seen him taken by family all the way to Luton, after they assumed he was a stray looking for a new home.

On Thursday night, his owner Georgie Dunt, 37, who own’s Georgie’s Paw Pad, received a heart wrenching call from an emergency vet.

She was told Max had been killed instantly after being kit by a car and that she would be able to retrieve his body the following morning.

Grieving Georgie subsequently posted the devastating news online and paid tribute to her friendly feline’s “loving character and fearless bravery.”

Due to his connection with the Brightlingsea community, hundreds of people came together in mourning, leaving well-wishes and condolences.

Unbelievably, however, on Friday, Georgie received an unsuspected phone call from a woman who claimed she had spotted Max alive and well near Bateman’s Tower.

“I was completely devastated to hear Max had died and then dreaded having to tell the town as I knew how upset everyone would be,” said Georgie.

“To then find out he was alive and well and hanging out at his usual spot… I was just in total shock and so confused.

“I was so relieved and happy but I had to go there to see for myself - and sure enough, there he was, none the wiser of all the upset which had happened.”

Georgie has put the mix-up down to her details flagging up when the vets scanned the microchip in the unknown cat that had actually, sadly, been found dead.

She added: “The only thing I can think of is from where I’ve rescued and rehomed so many cats, maybe one is still in my name.

“Although, I don’t recall ever registering any rescues in my name – it is just crazy.”