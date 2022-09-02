AN eclectic and exciting exhibition by seven East Anglian artists will be on show at a gallery in Frinton.

The Driftwood Gallery, in Connaught Avenue, will be hosting the works from September 19 to 30 It is the groups third exhibition together, having previously displayed their work at the Benham Gallery in Colchester and The Sentinel in Wivenhoe.

It includes works by the British Brazilian fine artist Lupe Cunha, who has a studio at Cuckoo Farm in Colchester.

Lupe, who produces vibrant mainly abstract work, has mentored the group for a number of years as they have developed their own individual voices.

She said: “I treat my abstract painting as if it were an instrumental of colour in which the subject is unnecessary to convey the feelings and mood.”

The inspiration for the other participants is varied, covering landscape, seascape, trees and gardens.

Lindsay Wright loves colour and texture and produces vigorous mixed media pieces in a style she says is continually developing.

Sara Scott, a textile artist, has moved into painting abstractly to explore her love of colour and pattern.

She said: ‘I love the thrill of never quite knowing the direction a painting will take me.”

Michael Pinnock has a history of painting delicate and charming landscapes while Val Mollison often begins from ideas of science and nature but is now exploring materials and colour combinations. Hazel Cook is currently re-engaging with painting after a long break and likes exploring colour and using the process of painting to create form and movement.

“I have enjoyed using different techniques to make marks and to build up structure in my new work,” she said.

Wendy Allen, who teaches art in Great Cornard, likes to work intuitively, allowing the painting to find its way, expressing the feelings she has about her subject.

She enjoys layering acrylic paint, collage and mark-making media to create a patina of history in a piece.

The gallery, at Photovogue in Connaught Avenue, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and on Saturdays until 2pm.