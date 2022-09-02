DOUBLE yellow lines could be installed in Brightlingsea town centre in a bid to tackle parking problems.

Brightlingsea Town Council is set to consider installing double yellow lines in part of Station Road.

Larger vehicles can have trouble passing parked cars in a narrow part of the street, near the town’s Co-op.

The council said: “The town Ccuncil is aware of traffic parking issues in Station Road.

“We are seeking residents’ views on how the issues can be rectified.

“The council’s initial thoughts are that we progress the installation of double yellow lines on one side of the road.”

Plan - the proposed double yellow lines highlighted in pink

To have your say call 01206 303535 or email townclerk@brightlingseatowncouncil.gov.uk.