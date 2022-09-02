AN eco-conscious councillor determined to crack down on fly-tipping has reminded residents “it is a crime” to carelessly dump their waste.

Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader at Tendring Council and councillor responsible for enforcement, has stressed fly-tipping on any scale is unacceptable.

His decision to reiterate his stance comes after litter-picker Bernard Goldman, 67, discovered a horde of illegally disregarded rubbish is Knox Road, in Clacton.

Everything from car tyres, arm chairs and a fridge freezer to a trampoline, a Morrisons trolley and general waste was found.

“All reports of fly-tipping are investigated by an officer, and this particular incident has been reported and will be cleared quickly by our contractors,” said Carlo.

“We have done a lot of work recently to expand our capacity and capability to take tougher enforcement action.

“This includes issuing fixed penalty notices and deploying mobile CCTV cameras to hotspots to deter fly-tippers and collect evidence for prosecution.

“Enforcement encompasses a range of activity, with fining and prosecution a last resort.

“But there is a lot of work that goes in to educate and engage with low-level offenders which serves to prevent a lot of fly-tipping.

“People should also remember it is a crime not to care where their waste goes – you are liable for where your rubbish ends up.

“If you choose to use unlicensed waste carriers who go on to fly-tip then you can be prosecuted too.”