BOSSES at an animal rescue service have been forced to temporarily close “with great sadness” due to issues over a lack of funding.

Higgles Piggles Rescue, based in Clacton, describes itself as a vegan micro sanctuary which strives to rehome animals in need.

The organisation heavily relies on donations from the public in order to help the volume of animals it does and to maintain the level of care it prides itself on.

Unfortunately, in recent months the service’s funds have dwindled, so bosses have made the difficult decision to take in no further animals.

A spokesman for Higgles Piggles Rescue said: “It is with great sadness we are having to close our rescue for the time being due to the lack of funding.

“We need to prioritise the animals already currently in our care – we are struggling as it is to cover the costs of the animals in our care who have ongoing issues.

“It has been an extremely expensive month and to take on any more animals would be irresponsible of us.

“We cannot thank you all enough for the support you have given us – we are forever grateful and overwhelmed with how everyone comes together to help the animals.”