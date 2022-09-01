ACTRESS and new Frinton Summer Theatre patron Jane Asher is bringing the curtain down on the final week of a spell-binding season.

Asher, who starred in TV shows and movies such as The Masque of the Red Death, Alfie, Deep End, The Mistress, Crossroads and Death at a Funeral, celebrated becoming patron with a fundraising event, An Evening with Jane Asher, on Sunday, August 28, in the Greensward tent.

She has taken over the patronage from actor Richard Wilson, best known for playing Victor Meldrew in BBC sitcom One Foot in the Grave.

The popular theatre, based at the town’s McGrigor Hall, is the longest-running summer repertory theatre in the UK – and is also staging Jesus Christ Superstar in the big tent until Sunday, September 4.

Clive Brill, the theatre’s artistic director, said: “Jane entertained nearly 200 people in the theatre’s Greensward tent as she took them on a trip through the highlights of her extensive acting career.

“Jane is delighted to be the theatre’s new patron since she actually had her first ever stage acting job in Frinton in 1959 in a play called Housemaster at the age of 13.

“It cemented her love of acting and she speaks very fondly of being taught how to apply make-up by all the other actors in the cast.

“The evening was part of a fund-raising campaign to help with the higher than expected charges levied against the theatre by the council this year and included an auction to pay the charges and help secure places for emerging young talent for the 2023 season.

“Jane arrived in time to watch Jesus Christ Superstar which is in its final week in the big top tent on the Greensward.”

Mr Brill has garnered praise in the press and a five-star review by britishtheatre.com for his rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera.

Tickets for the final shows are available from frintonsummertheatre.org.