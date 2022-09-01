THERE were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.

A total of 770 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 31 – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 18,994 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 164,624 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 31 – up from 164,168 last week.