A DRUG dealer has been jailed for more than five years after police officers found cocaine and cannabis in his car.

Jamie Marchant was put behind bars on Wednesday having been arrested roadside on the A14 near Copdock, Suffolk.

Police body worn footage showed Marchant, of no fixed abode but known to be from the Shoebury area, initially tried to lie to officers that there was nothing in the Audi he was driving.

But officers weren’t buying it, and probed until the 35-year-old confessed he was transporting a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs in the vehicle on May 30.

Marchant was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he was subsequently charged.

He later admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and cannabis, and also driving with no licence or insurance.

A separate investigation also established he was responsible for drug dealing activity in Norwich, a probe he later admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in.

Seized - the drugs found in Marchant's Audi

Marchant was jailed for five years and four months at Ipswich Crown Court for his range of offences.

Sergeant Dave Logan, of Suffolk Constabulary’s Sentinel team, said: “This is another example of how our proactive officers conduct routine vehicle stops and use all of our research capabilities to build grounds to search and uncover organised crime.

“I am pleased to see that the courts have handed a lengthy sentence to Marchant; this should act as a stern warning to others we are yet to catch.

Jailed - Jamie Marchant

“Using intelligence to focus our activity and target those causing the greatest harm is essential and we are grateful for the information provided by the public that helps us to do this and we continue to encourage the public to tell us about their concerns.”

Suffolk Police has urged anyone with information about drug use in their community to contact their local policing team on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.