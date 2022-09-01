ESSEX commuters are being told to expect widespread disruption across a railway network as train drivers threaten to strike unless their demands are met.

Greater Anglia bosses have advised passengers to avoid travelling by train on September 15 after ASLEF union members unveiled plans to downs tool for the day.

The 24-hour strike is part of a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions and follows previous protests in July and August by both ASLEF and other unions.

Should the planned day of action go ahead 90 per cent of Greater Anglia’s services will be out of action and no rail replacement buses will be laid on.

As a result, many stations across the county, such as Clacton, Manningtree, Wivenhoe, Hythe and Witham, will be completely out of action.

Trains running from Colchester North Station and Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street, however, will remain in operation, but only in a limited capacity.

Services on the morning after the demonstration will also be affected, with most trains not leaving stations until later than usual at about 7am.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We are very sorry that once again our customers will be disrupted by strike action.

“With our drivers on strike, we’re only able to run about ten per cent of our usual weekday services, so our advice again is to avoid using our trains.

“The rail industry is working hard to resolve these disputes and talks will continue with ASLEF in an effort to avert the strike.”

ASLEF bosses have said the desire to strike has been catalysed by the cost of living crisis and the lack of a pay rise in line with inflation.

A spokesman for the union said: “Most train drivers haven't had a pay increase since 2019 - when inflation goes up and pay doesn't, that's a real-terms pay cut.

“Train drivers agree every working person should be paid fairly and pay should be increased to keep pace with inflation - many public sector workers deserve far more.”

Anyone with a train ticket for September 15 can use it to travel the day before or after the strike, or on the Saturday, or they get swap it or get a full refund.

For more information visit greateranglia.co.uk/strikes.