I am writing with reference to the letter from Tom Lacey about Walton Pier (Gazette Letters, August 29, “Owners missed a trick in revamp”) - I couldn’t agree more.
We went for a walk and thought we would take a look at the revamp. We could not believe how dark it was inside.
I would think if there was any accidents or if anybody had anything stolen, nobody would find out what happened as it’s far too dark inside!
When we did emerge into daylight at the halfway point of the pier, a lovely view out to sea was spoilt by piles of rubbish, dirty seats etc.
On returning inside to leave, I looked into the original bowling alley which is now empty and full of rubbish.
The new carpet, which has been laid in the arcade, is already filthy.
We certainly won’t be going back and will stick to visiting Clacton Pier when our grandsons want a trip out.
James Bruce
Clacton
