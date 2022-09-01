A MOTORWAY is expected to be closed for most of the day as firefighters respond to a serious car crash and fire.

The London-bound carriagway on the M11 is closed between junction 9 for Saffron Walden and junction 8 for Stansted while firefighters deal with the incident.

Crews were called to the scene of the collision at 4.42am, with teams from Stansted, Saffron Walden, Newport and Linton in attendance.

Essex Police and ambulances were also at the scene, with traffic building quickly.

The motorway was blocked in both directions, however the North-bound carriageway has since reopened.

The drivers are understood to have sustained minor injuries.

ONGOING - M11 CLOSED southbound between J10 (Duxford/A505) and J8 (Stansted/A120) – the accident and vehicle fire involving a lorry and a car transporter.



The northbound carriageway is now OPEN between J8 (A120/Stansted) and J9 (A11) – but queues remain back past J8. pic.twitter.com/08IyjfdpG3 — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) September 1, 2022

In an update at 8.25am, Essex Fire said: "A car transporter was on fire on the carriageway. This fire has since been extinguished and fire crews are working with partners to recover the vehicle and clear the debris.

"An HGV/trailer left the carriageway and is on fire down the embankment. Work to fully extinguish the fire, recover the vehicle and clear the debris from this is also underway."

Essex Fire also said the road remains closed and “is likely to remain closed for most of the day”.

Crews remain on the scene to deal with the incident.

Station Manger Lee Hurst said: "Due to the complicated nature of this incident and to ensure the safety of crews and road users, the London-bound carriageway is still closed and is likely to remain closed for most of the day.

"We are working with our partners to release traffic caught in queues and we'd like to thank drivers for their patience and support."