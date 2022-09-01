A DOG owner has been left heartbroken after her precious pooch died of a suspected poisoning… days before her neighbour’s canine suffered the same fate.

The Jaywick resident, 34, took her treasured dog Honey to Haven Vets, in Clacton, after becoming extremely unwell and displaying concerning symptoms.

It is understood she became unsteady on her feet, was constantly coughing, lost her appetite, and was bringing up blood.

She was initially prescribed antibiotics after animal experts suspected she was suffering from a kennel cough infection but her condition rapidly worsened.

Following a return visit to the practice in Holland Road, Honey, who has been described as being “very healthy and lively”, tragically died at the facility.

Kerry Atkins, who is the dog owner’s mum, said: “I took my daughter and her dog to the vet both times but the second time was just awful.

“We both just thought the vets could help her as she was so poorly, but Honey passed within minutes of being there.

“We were not prepared at all for this – we are all devastated and my daughter is heartbroken but Haven was amazing, we have used them for years.”

The week after Honey’s death, her owner’s neighbour’s three-year-old dog also died after reportedly displaying the same symptoms.

Kerry and her daughter have now issued an urgent warning to the fellow dog owners in the area after suspecting foul play.

“Her neighbour’s dog became ill yesterday morning and it went to the vets and died,” added Kerry.

“We do not know what is going on but my daughter really wants to get to the bottom of it.

“We are awaiting vet reports but all we can think is it is some kind of poison but we don't know what or how – this needs to be put out there.

“It is just worrying to think other dogs are at risk, so please keep your eyes peeled and take care of your dogs.”