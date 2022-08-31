A PAWESOME police pooch who is “generally a good boy” is hanging up his helmet and truncheon after committing nearly a decade of service to the beat.
Police dog Danny has finally retired after a career-spanning eight years of service to communities throughout the entirety of Essex.
His final mission saw him deployed to the Clacton Airshow where he helped kept the hundreds of thousands of guests safe.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Thank you for your service PD Danny and we wish you a long and happy retirement.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel