A RESIDENT is determined to continue his grandfather’s legacy by launching an e-petition calling for a council to restore public toilets.

Colin Underwood, 76, of Clacton, submitted the e-petition to Tendring Council’s website, requesting for the toilets to be reinstated in the middle promenade, below Connaught Gardens East in Clacton.

The toilets were demolished in the early 2000s.

Mr Underwood said: “In the early 2000s the toilets started to show signs of cracking through cliff movement so Tendring Council demolished them.

“They were never replaced but there is still quite a demand for them because of convenience.

“It’s such a focal point because of the café and beach huts, also, quite a lot of visitors park there because of the gardens.

“I’ve seen people use the gardens as a toilet because there’s nothing else, the nearest public toilets are 800 metres away.”

Demolished - All that is left of the men's toilets is a stone pillar, Mr Underwood's petition is attached.

E-petitions on Tendring Council’s website require more than 30 signatures to be considered as a petition.

Mr Underwood’s has obtained 37 signatures for his petition and the council will have to respond by the expiration date in November.

He added: “I think this is really important because when the toilets were designed in the 1930s, there was an obvious need and that hasn’t changed.

“My grandfather, George Henry Smith, was Chief Sanitary Inspector for Clacton Urban District Council in the 1940s and 1950s.

“He would turn in his grave if he could see what is left of the Connaught Garden toilets.”

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for public toilets, said: “Our established public conveniences strategy, adopted in mid-2017, set out our approach to toilets around the district including closing ten and re-investing the savings into improving the remaining 30 public toilets.

“These former lavatories were demolished some time prior to this strategy, due to their condition and usage, but other facilities are available nearby adjacent to Kingsway, St Albans Road and Lyndhurst Road.

“We will of course consider any petitions received about the future of our public convenience sites, though our strategy – which does not propose any new sites – has been in place now for five years now and is well-established.”