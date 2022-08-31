A BACK-to-school readiness day is being held in Clacton with breakfast essential packs, lunchbox ideas, and support information for families.
Community Voluntary Services Tendring is hosting the event at Imperial House, in Rosemary Road Thursday, September 1, from 10am to 12noon.
There will be breakfast essential packs provided by MAD About Theatre, information on the school uniform bank, healthy lunchbox ideas, as well as activities and support for families from Barnardo’s.
Signpost will be offering information on job searching, CV writing and training during term time, and CVST will have volunteer opportunities as well as other practical support via the social prescribing team.
No need to book, just turn up on the day.
For more information about CVST visit cvstendring.org.uk.
