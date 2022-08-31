VETERANS and councillors will mark Merchant Navy Day by flying the Red Ensign on the Clacton Town Hall flag pole.
The Ensign, the flag of the Merchant Navy, will be hoisted at a short ceremony on Friday, September 2, with the public welcome to attend to see the flag raised.
Merchant Navy Day itself falls on Saturday, 3 September, and Tendring Council will fly the ensign all weekend.
Council chairman Peter Harris will read a message from the Earl of Wessex, president of the Seafarers UK charity, at 9.25am on Friday before the Red Ensign flag is hoisted at 9.30am.
Mr Harris said: “The dedication of our Merchant Navy – and all of those who serve as part of it – must be recognised, and I am glad we are doing this publicly with this short service.
“This allows us the moment to say ‘thank you’, and commemorate all those who have given their lives through service in the Merchant Navy to ensure our island nation remains connected to the rest of the world through trade.”
The Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion is also holding a short service to mark Merchant Navy Day at 11am on Saturday, September 3, at Clacton War Memorial in the seafront gardens.
