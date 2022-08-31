Drivers in and around Tendring will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A120, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 westbound, Elmstead Hall to Bromley Road over bridge - works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Essex Highways.
• A120, from 7pm September 12 to 5am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 both directions, Horsley Cross Roundabout to Ramsey Roundabout - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of Essex Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
