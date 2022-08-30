BEER and cider lovers raised a glass as a popular annual real ale festival returned to Clacton.

The 25th Clacton Real Ale and Cider Festival, run by the Tendring branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, took place at St James’ Hall, Tower Road, from Wednesday to Saturday.

It included more than 70 real ales, from casks and keykegs, ciders, perries, Essex wines, and Belgian and other International beers, as well as free soft drinks for designated drivers

A spokesman for the branch said: “My thanks to all the volunteers that worked at the festival, and thank you to all the customers, I hope you all enjoyed yourselves.

“This event takes a lot of organisation and it simply wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the hard work and dedication of a hard core of volunteers that worked right through from set-up to knockdown.”

Popular beers included Colchester Brewery's Lemon Drizzle blonde ale, which was the first cask to sell out.

Tendring Camra's next event will be the Harwich and Dovercourt Bay Winter Ale Festival from November 16 to 19.

Next year's Clacton beer festival will take place from August 23 to 26, 2023.