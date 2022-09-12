FUNDING has been made available for organisations and groups delivering projects helping residents become more physically active.

The funding has been made available by Active Essex through its Active Tendring scheme.

Active Tendring is looking to fund between £500 and £3,000 to organisations who are working with those currently inactive or do low levels of physical activity but wish to increase their activity levels.

For a full criteria and application form or to discuss your idea contact Ian Duggan, Active Essex Assistant Relationship Manager by emailing ian.duggan@activeessex.org.