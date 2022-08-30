A TOWN square was transformed into a community fair playing host to more than 20 stalls featuring charities, voluntary organisations and statutory bodies.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring held its annual Town Centre Community Fair in Clacton on Thursday, August 25.

Coinciding with the first day of the Clacton Air Show, the fair offered passers-by the chance to learn about a range of organisations working throughout the Tendring area.

There was also a chance to find out about services available to the community, volunteering, first aid training, access support, get Covid vaccination, and try your luck at tombola.

CVST chairman Brenda Ellis, said: “It’s always so inspiring to see so many charities and voluntary organisations showcasing the amazing work they do.

“To have them all in the same space for the community to come and talk to, find out about services, and access a range of support, is what makes this event so unique.

“Stallholders were delighted to get a surprise visit from the chairman of Tendring Council, Peter Harris, who chatted to many of the charities exhibiting.

“Thank you to all the organisations who spent the day with us sharing information on some of the best support and services there are in Tendring.

“We are now looking forward to our brilliant Victorian Christmas Market on November 19.”