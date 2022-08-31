A MAN found with a lock knife has claimed he carries it for “sentimental” reasons, a court heard.

Police officers were called to Marine Parade East, Clacton, after an informant told them a dispute had arisen over stolen car keys.

When they arrived at the scene on June 8 they found Christopher Fennell sitting in the driver’s seat of a stationary car which had its engine on, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

“The car keys were in the ignition and the engine was operating; a bottle of beer was next to him in the car,” said Charlene Richards, prosecuting.

The 34-year-old was then searched and a lock knife with a three inch long blade was found in the rear pocket of his trousers.

Having smelt alcohol on his breath, the officers also attempted to breathalyse Fennell, a father of one, who became “agitated”.

Hearing - Colchester Magistrates' Court

“The defendant became agitated stating the officers were trying to ‘stick him on’ for [drink] driving, added the prosecutor.

“He was observed by a particular officer who said he was shouting over officers trying to explain to him he needed to give a specimen of breath.

She continued: “He says he had the knife on him for sentimental reasons”.

Fennell, of Chaffcombe Road, Birmingham, admitted possession of a sharp blade in a public place and failing to provide a specimen when he appeared in court yesterday.

Chairman of the bench David Murtagh adjourned sentencing until September 27 at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court so a pre-sentence report on Fennell’s mental health could be compiled.

It came despite pleas from Fennell to be sentenced yesterday, who said: “I’ve been going through hell. It’s destroying my mind.

“I want to kill myself because of the hell I’ve been through. I’ve been out of trouble for 15 years.”

Mr Murtagh stated: “We’ve all come to the conclusion that because of the seriousness of the case there should be a report for you prior to any judgements.

“You will be able to share your thoughts openly and honestly without any pressure.”