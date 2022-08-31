ALE and cricket-lovers were treated a weekend of fun as a cricket club held its annual beer festival.

The weekend marked the Halstead Cricket Club’s 14th annual beer festival.

The event, which returned last year after a Covid postponement, saw visitors get to try a multitude of ales while Halstead’s Cricket Club put on a show.

It was also a chance for the club to raise funds for charity with more than £900 collected for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

The charity was chosen by the family of Lloyd Rayner, a cricket club legend who died in 2019, with a T20 match in honour of Lloyd kicking off the weekend.

It was a strong day of cricket for the club too with the first team winning its league title on Saturday in an away game.

The players came to the festival to celebrate their victory.

Both the second and third teams also won at home with the T20 team winning the North Essex Cricket League T20 Cup on Sunday.

The club thanked those who helped with the festival preparations and kept it running over the weekend.

Organisers worked tirelessly to source beers, run the barbeque, run the bar, pick up glasses and put up the marquee.

Club captain Ed Clark said: "Saturday, the patrons of Halstead were treated to two home wins with the 2nd and 3rd XI putting in exceptional performances in front of a big crowd.

“Sunday was no different and the team loved playing in front of so many people, young and old, and in front of a lively atmosphere.”