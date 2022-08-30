SEASIDERS will be able to bag themselves a quirky trinket while supporting small businesses and a mental health charity.
The Frinton Autumn Artisan Crafts and Gift Fair will take place on September 25 between 10am and 3pm in aid of The Colchester Haven Project.
It will be held at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, and see local creators, stallholders and businesses sell an array of unique products.
During the free event refreshments will be on offer and charity buckets will be placed around the venue for donations.
