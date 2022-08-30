DESPICABLE fly-tippers with a “total disregard for the environment” have been slammed after a towering horde of tyres was found dumped in a recreation ground.

Eco-conscious resident Bernard Goldman, 67, headed to a playing field in Knox Road, Clacton, on Sunday, alongside his dedicated team of litter-pickers.

Mr Goldman has been litter picking for five years and currently runs the Clacton Volunteer River Ninjas and also works for Clacton Volunteer Litter Pickers.

During the community cleansers’ meticulous search of the large green space in Knox Road, a large mass of carelessly disregarded rubbish was discovered.

Everything from car tyres, arm chairs and a fridge freezer to a trampoline, a Morrisons’s trolley and general waste was found.

“I was saddened to see the fly tipping of tyres, and five months earlier we dealt with the same fly-tipping at the same location,” added a disheartened Mr Goldman.

“My opinion of those who fly-tip is pretty low, it is a total disregard for the surroundings, the environment and public places.

“I think we need to make it easier for people to dispose of their un-wanted items at no cost other than indirectly via a small increase in council tax.

“As for businesses fly, unfortunately you get unscrupulous companies with a total disregard for the environment or their surroundings.”

Last year the Gazette revealed how Tendring Council failed to prosecute any fly-tippers between 2020-2021 despite the district being hit with 1,991 cases.

At the time Tendring councillor Carlo Guglielmi said the authority would always prefer to first try to engage with offenders as opposed to jumping to fining them.

He also described such penalties as the “last resort” and admitted he would rather the number of fines being issued be in the low region.

Mr Goldman, who says he plans to stand as an Independent in next year’s elections added: “The only thing we can do is put up cameras in hot-spot areas.

“[We also need] the public to be more vigilant and report anti-social behaviour such as fly-tipping.

“If I get elected, I will try and improve things within.”