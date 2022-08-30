IT was a bumper bank holiday of fun in the sun in Clacton.

Families flocked to Clacton Pier to enjoy a host of free entertainment including, music, magic, fireworks and an exhibition.

Pier boss Bill Ball said that the August Bank Holiday is always a key period coming on the back of the two days of the Clacton Airshow.

“It means we have a large number of people in the town for five continuous days and it is up to us to make the most of that,” he said.

“We were very lucky with the weather and although rain was forecast for the Thursday, we got away with one short shower and the rest of the time was bathed in sunshine.

“It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying themselves with the beaches packed and plenty of footfall for the pier.

“There really was a feelgood feeling and it was all helped by the return of the airshow for the first time in three years. It was just like pre-pandemic times again.”

There were two free fireworks displays on Thursday and Sunday while an exhibition to celebrate that launch of a new book, Clacton Pier - the first 150 years, took place in the Jolly Roger.