FAMILIES turned out in force for a special summer show in Walton in a bid to raise awareness of the town's crumbling Naze cliffs.

The Walton Summer Town Show, organised by the Naze Protection Society (NPS), took place at the Bath House Meadow on Sunday, August 28.

It included a classic car show, a bouncy castle for the energetic youngsters, hay bale sofas for lounging and live music.

A spokeswoman for society said: “We had live music from the Viscounts and a very talented Amy Winehouse tribute singer but there were also a few surprises.

“Santa came to Walton to relax before his winter duties and Elvis was seen strolling around the show too.

“Children of all ages played the traditional hoopla and ball games and this year there was face-painting as well as a spot the dog game.

“Generous donors from businesses meant there were so many desirable raffle prizes, as well as the guess the weight of a rock-filled gabion basket game to win a family wildlife boat trip.”

Now in its second year of running the show, NPS volunteers were there to highlight why the Naze is so important to Walton.

Notable Names - Mayor Terry Allen and NPS acting chair David Eagle. Picture: Paul Mynors

Frinton and Walton mayor Terry Allen spoke with NPS acting chair David Eagle about their support to maintain the Naze as public open space.

The heritage tent was filled with organisations that also value the Naze for its social history, its wildlife and its famous geology.

The spokeswoman added: “The naze benefits the whole community as a place of wildlife protection, recreation and stress release.

“It attracts amateur geologists of all ages who come to see and learn about the fossils, bones and rocks of the 50-million-year story of the Naze from the Essex Rock and Mineral Society and the Rock Gallery.

“Our stall at the event illustrated why remedial work is ongoing and why it is necessary to raise £20,000 every year to build the gabion basket buffer wall against the winter storms.

“These vital funds go towards services that slow the cliff’s erosion.”

For more information on the Naze Protection Society visit bit.ly/3cw7J8c.