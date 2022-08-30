A MOTORBIKE passenger suffered serious injuries to her leg following a crash, prompting a police search for a driver who stopped at the scene before leaving.

Essex Police officers were called to Wix Road, in Beaumont, shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday following reports of a single vehicle smash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival it was established two people had been flung from the bike following the crash, with the pillion passenger sustaining nasty injuries to her leg.

The road was subsequently shut for a few hours to ensure the safety of the public while emergency services treated the casualty.

An appeal has now been launched for an eyewitness who is believed to have stopped at the scene before leaving the area prior to the arrival of police and paramedics.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing to this driver or anyone else who witnessed this collision to contact us and assist with our enquiries.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us - you can call us on 101.

“Please quote incident 1046 of 27 August when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”