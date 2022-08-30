A LEGENDARY indoor market has officially closed for good after more than four decades of trading.

The Clacton Covered Market, in Rosemary Road, shut its doors on Saturday after its founders, Lesley and Martin Croxford, announced their retirement.

The couple started the business back in 1982 after transforming a derelict building into a market, which is currently home to everything from a café to a jewellers.

In a joint statement, Martin and Lesley said: “Thank you for all your support through all those years.”