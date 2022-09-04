Buildings and landmarks across north and mid-Essex will be bathed in green light for World Suicide Prevention Day next month.

In Essex alone, in 2019, 111 people took their own life.

The green lights will turn on from September 5 to September 10 as part of the ‘creating hope through light’ event.

This year campaigners also want to invite Essex residents to take the free 20-minute suicide prevention training, accessed at www.letstalkaboutsuicideessex.co.uk.

It’s a joint initiative from Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System and Thurrock and Brentwood Mind and is part of their #LetsTalkAboutSuicideEssex campaign.

Alfred Bandakpara-Taylor, Deputy Director of Adult Mental Health for NHS Mid and South Essex, said: “Suicide is the leading cause of death in the United Kingdom in men under 50.

“Our ambition is to ensure we do all we can to reduce those numbers and prevent the devastating and permanent impact on families, loved ones and local communities.”

So far, the following places will be turning green include Colchester Castle, County Hall in Chelmsford, Clacton Town Hall, Clacton Pier, Colchester Town Hall, Maldon District Council offices, the Mercury Theatre and North Essex Mind.

For the full up-to-date list, visit letstalkaboutsuicideessex.co.uk