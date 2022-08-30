AN airport has received planning permission from the Secretary of State for the development of an airport solar farm.
The 14.3MW solar farm will be on land already owned by London Stansted immediately to the east of the airport at High House Farm.
The development is designed to meet the airport’s current and increasing electricity demands, including from the growing use of electric vehicles, and is in keeping with the airport’s commitment to making its operations net zero carbon by no later than 2038.
The project will be supported by the implementation of additional screening measures such as planting new trees, hedgerow reinstatement and new hedgerows.
London Stansted’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “We are delighted to receive planning permission for our solar farm.
“The development will see the airport generating its own renewable electricity on-site, connecting directly to our own private network, increasing the security of energy supply while at the same time freeing up renewable energy, we currently purchase for others to use elsewhere on the grid.
“We will continue to explore new and innovative opportunities as they arise to ensure we deliver the airport’s future growth in the most sustainable and responsible way possible.”
