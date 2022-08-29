FIRE crews worked to rescue a deer after it got stuck in a fence.
A team from Stansted was called to the aid of the stricken stag in Henham Road, Elsenham after Essex and Fire Rescue was alerted to the situation yesterday, Sunday August 28 at 12.10pm.
On arrival, crews found a deer was stuck after its antlers got trapped in a barbed wire fence.
They restrained the deer and used tools to cut the wire.
The deer appeared to be unscathed, as it ran off as soon as it was released.
