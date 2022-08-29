A MURDER probe launched after human bones were found stashed in bags in a river is continuing as the two-year anniversary of the discovery approaches.

Officers found the remains inside two black bin bags in the River Stour, in Sudbury, at around 4.35pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted three days later was could not establish a cause of death or any form of identification.

Further human remains were recovered during searches of the river in the week after the bags were found, with DNA testing confirming they are from the same person as the original discovery.

Expert forensic tests have been continuing over the past two years to help build a profile of the victim.

It had previously been disclosed the victim was an adult male, who was likely to have been of an athletic or muscular build.

Further tests last year revealed that the victim is believed to have died between 2008 and 2012 and he was likely to have been aged in his late 50s to early 60s.

The approximate age of the victim and timeframe for his death are based around the results of radiocarbon dating, which has been undertaken as part of the ongoing specialist forensic work in the case.

The latest test results have now indicated that the victim was a white male, approximately 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and North European.

Efforts to identify the victim are also ongoing.

In addition to collaborating with the National Crime Agency, the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team is continuing to work with a number of other specialists and experts from across the country, including regional partners and the Home Office.

On Tuesday, May 25 last year, officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Sudbury in connection with the inquiry and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He had remained under investigation until recently but will face no further action at this time.

More than 1,800 exhibits have been collated, 1,500 people have been spoken to and more than 1,400 statements or reports have been taken.

Police are now releasing an image of a man and a woman they would like to trace in connection with the investigation.

These two people are being treated as potential witnesses who may be able to provide information to assist the inquiry.

They were seen on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 walking two dogs and pulling a shopper trolley bag along Melford Road, in Sudbury.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We remain fully committed to solving this complex case and obtaining justice for the victim and any family he may have had.

“We are focussed on three main strands as part of this investigation: the identity of the victim; any persons involved in his death; and anyone involved in the deposition of the remains.

“Our main lines of enquiry remain centred around fully exploiting all the forensic opportunities, as these are at present the only realistic way we are going to learn more about the victim.

“As we have said from the beginning, this is a very long process and when we get initial results back they very often then need to be subjected to further tests, however we continue to learn more about the victim as we go along.

“However, another key line of enquiry for us is obviously how the victim’s remains came to be deposited in the river.

"The person or persons who did this may not have knowledge of who the victim was or how he died, but quite clearly they will know something of significance to the investigation.

“Therefore, we continue to appeal to anyone who believes they have any information about the discovery of the remains to come forward.

"If someone you know was acting suspiciously or displayed a real change in their character in the days and weeks before - and after - the discovery which gives you concern, then please come forward and talk to us.

"Any information you provide will be dealt with in confidence.

“In respect of the identifying the victim, if anyone has concerns over a male relative, friend or colleague they haven’t seen or heard from, since between 2008 and 2012 and who was aged in their late 50s or early 60s at the time, then please contact us – your call could provide us with a vital breakthrough.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the discovery to come forward.

This includes anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour near the river in the days and weeks preceding the discovery on Thursday, August 27 2020.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Investigation Team by calling 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.