A CHARITY event is set to be held which will raise vital funding for a life-saving organisation.

Volunteers from the Clacton Lifeboat Station kickstarted their exciting Reindeer Run initiative during this year’s Clacton Airshow.

Taking place on November 20, the event consists of two ‘races’, including a 10km run along the seafront promenade to Holland Haven and back again.

There will also be a slightly more relaxed 2km Santa’s Saunter for families who would rather enjoy the fresh air while taking in their surroundings.

Mark Walsham, spokesman for RNLI Clacton, said: “Every time our RNLI crew launches, they are determined to save everyone - but they can’t do that without you.

“The Reindeer Run is a fun, festive way to get active and be a lifesaver, because you’ll be raising vital funds that power our people.

“We want to see Clacton’s iconic promenade filled with runners and walkers alike wearing their reindeer antlers, taking part and helping us to save lives at sea.”

To register to take part in the event, or to volunteer for the several supporting roles on offer, visit register.rnli.org/ps/event/RNLIClactononSeaReindeerRun2022.

Early bird tickets, which cost between £16 and £18, are available for a limited time only.