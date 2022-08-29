A CASUALTY in urgent need of assistance had to be stretched into an ambulance after being found unresponsive on the Tendring coastline.

Emergency services, including volunteer Clacton RNLI crew members, paramedics and coastguard personnel were called to St Pauls Road, at 6.30am last Tuesday.

After arriving in their D-Class Inshore Lifeboat at a beach positioned east of Clacton Pier, the RNLI team members quickly located the casualty.

Once it was established the beachgoer was breathing and alert, the crew them kept the person warm until the arrival of East of England Ambulance Service medics.

A spokesman for RNLI Clacton said: “On Tuesday a crew from the Clacton RNLI Lifeboat station received a call to reports of a person unresponsive.

“The volunteer crew launched Damar’s Pride into calm sea conditions making their way to the third beach, easterly of Clacton Pier.

“Upon arrival on the scene, the crew were able to locate the casualty, now some half a metre on the beach and away from the water line with members of the public.

“The crew stretchered the casualty into the ambulance for further tests and treatment.

“The lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station, where it was cleaned, refuelled and put back onto active service by 7.30am.”