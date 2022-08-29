A STRANDED seal suffering from a nasty disease was rushed to a specialist facility after being discovered on a beach.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team was called to Holland-on-Sea on Thursday after receiving reports of a seal in need of assistance.

Upon arrival the expert medics located the poorly creature - which had mouth rot - before transporting it to the South Essex Wildlife Rescue Centre.

The recovering seal has since been given antibiotics and food so it can begin to build up its strength before hopefully being released back into the wild.

Frinton resident Neil Marples, of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team, said: “Hopefully we caught this one early.

“Again, please do not approach seals - their mouths have nasty germs and they will bite, so please also keep dogs away.

“If you find a seal you can call BDMLR on 01825 765546 and a trained medic will come out and asses the seal.”

The latest seal discovery comes a week after three other young marine mammals were found on beaches in Walton and Holland-on-Sea in desperate need of help.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of marine medics, the pups had to be put to sleep after their mouth rot disease was deemed untreatable.