A FAST-FOOD restaurant has kitted-out a talented team of young footballers following our Lionesses’ victory in the Euros.

Bosses from McDonald’s, in Weeley, have donated a fancy new strip to Tendring District YFC’s all-girls squad after visiting their ground.

Since becoming the official sponsor of the under 10s team, takeaway staff have also gifted training equipment to the soccer superstars of the future.

Everything from new footballs, bibs and cones to ladders and bags have been given to the players to make sure the start of their footballing journey is a memorable one.

Dan Rooney, chairman of Tendring District YFC, said it was important to join forces with an organisation which has the same desire to impact the community as the club.

He said: “We couldn’t be happier with our new sponsor - the club is thrilled.

“Tendring District YFC looks forward to a long and prosperous partnership with McDonalds that will continue to grow.”

Craig Newnes McDonald’s Franchisee for CGN Restaurants Ltd, is also delighted by the partnership.

He added: “We are so proud to sponsor the under 10s girls team at Tendring District Youth FC.

“We are happy we can help the girls on their journey to be the future Lionesses. This is the start of our journey together.”